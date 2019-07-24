SAD 49 budget vote

Residents in SAD 49 again rejecting a proposed school budget.

According to the Morning Sentinel, the more than $27 million dollar proposal was rejected last night by voters in Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

This is the second rejection by voters, according to the newspaper.

The vote comes just weeks after the school superintendent and three school board members announced their resignations.

There were calls for them to step down amid controversy over a staff restructuring plan.

