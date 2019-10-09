SAD 11 officials say student found to have contracted bed bugs

School officials in Gardiner are warning parents about bed bugs.

They say the student attends the middle school and rides the bus to school.

Officials say while bed bugs are a nuisance their bites are not known to spread disease.

Areas around a bite may become swollen and itchy and bites could appear in a cluster, usually in a line.

The school district says it's being assisted by licensed pest control specialists to perform regular inspections of the bus and the school.

More information about bed bugs can be found here:

https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/bedbugs/