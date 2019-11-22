Ruth Foster's in Ellsworth closing after 35 years

A popular shop in downtown Ellsworth will be closing its doors at the end of the year.

After 35 years in business, Ruth Foster says she's ready for another adventure.

The children's shop will shut its doors at the end of December.

Ruth says she's not retiring necessarily, just moving on.

"I'm going to be doing volunteer work at the Ellsworth Adult Learning Center,” said owner, Ruth Foster. “I look forward to that. It will be fun!"

Ruth says the building will become another retail space.

The new owners will be announcing their plans sometime in the New Year.

