Russ Van Arsdale Obituary

The Bangor broadcasting and music communities lost a good friend last night.

Russ Van Arsdale worked in both television and radio for 22 years. He was also the longtime director for Mainely Music Chorus.

The Brewer resident passed away at his home after a battle with cancer.

Joy Hollowell takes a look back.

Most of our TV 5 viewers recognize Russ Van Arsadale's voice more than his face. As the bass in the Mainely Music Chorus Barbershop Quartet, he spent countless Valentine's Days delivering love notes.

"Love songs resonate with different people, different ways," said Van Arsdale when TV 5 interviewed him. "But it's literally as corny as it sounds, from the heart."

Van Arsdale logged nearly four decades with the Mainley Music Chorus. The last 14 years, he served as their director. His parents were also musically gifted. The Al and Aileen Variety show ran during the 50s and 60s on Bangor television.

Russ's broadcasting career included WLBZ television, and WABI tv and radio.

"When I started at channel 5, we were shooting 16mm film so you had to get back to the station in time to process the film and edit it by hand and then get it on the air," said Van Arsadle when interviewed for WABI's 60th anniversary special back in 2013.

He retired from WLBZ in 1991. About a decade later, Van Arsdale would be back at TV 5, representing Northeast CONTACT, a volunteer consumer rights advocate.

Van Arsdale graduated from Bangor High in 1966. He leaves behind a wife, Jane. Van Arsdale was 71 years old.