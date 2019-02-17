5 Maine hospitals among 25 nationwide receiving federal help

Five Maine rural hospitals are among 25 vulnerable hospitals nationwide getting help from a new federal program.

The federal Office of Rural Health Policy says the hospitals will receive remote and on-site technical assistance to strengthen their business structures, community engagement and partnerships with other Maine hospitals.

The new Center for Optimizing Rural Health will assist Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln, C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville, Sabasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft and Calais Regional Hospital in Calais.

Maine Department Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew in a Wednesday announcement says the awards will support health systems facing economic challenges in rural Maine.

Over 1,000 hospitals submitted applications for the program, which is run through Texas A&M's Rural and Community Health Institute.