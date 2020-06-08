ARGYLE, Maine (AP) - The ConnectMaine Authority said its board approved $554,500 in grants to seven communities. Argyle, Bremen and Hudson received infrastructure grants to bring fiber service to nearly 1,000 locations. Swans Island, Litchfield, the East Grand Lake region and Sanford are also receiving community planning grants. The communities are matching the grants with more than $1 million in funds.
Rural Maine communities get a boost for broadband
By The Associated Press |
Posted: Mon 7:14 AM, Jun 08, 2020