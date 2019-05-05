Runners in Augusta raise camp money for kids

Dozens of people in Augusta ran on Sunday, to raise money for a program which helps foster children go to camp.

"Camp To Belong" is a non-profit that reunites siblings across the globe who have been separated in foster care.

This year, kids in Maine will head to camp in Belgrade in August.

The group hosted a 5K and fun run for the community to not only raise money, but also awareness as to how important this program is for some local kids.

"To be separated from a sibling and not have times to celebrate birthdays together or play together or talk to each other at night before going to bed is something that a lot of us take for granted,” said Board President Adrian Phair. “We like to bring the kids back together so they can build their bonds which will hopefully last a lifetime."

The group hosts other events throughout the year.

According to the non-profit, almost 400,000 children are in foster care internationally, and roughly seventy percent of those kids are separated from their siblings.