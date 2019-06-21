Rumford man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Augusta nearly decade ago

A man from Rumford has been formally charged with sexually assaulting a young girl nearly a decade ago.

34-year-old Alexander Lapointe was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury for gross sexual assault.

He was arrested in April.

Court documents say the girl was about six years old when the abuse began in 2010.

Lapointe was living in Augusta at the time.

The Kennebec Journal reports the girl told her mother about the abuse last year and that Lapointe threatened her life if she said anything about it.

