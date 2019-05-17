Rumford homeowner faces animal abuse charges after home found filled with pigeons

A Rumford resident is facing animal abuse charges after authorities say they discovered dozens of animals living in terrible conditions.

Police say they received complaints from neighbors of the Byron Street home about numerous animals that were roaming onto others property and didn't have proper shelter.

When authorities went to search the home, they say the resident took off.

The fire department was called in because of concerns about air quality in the house.

Animals welfare agents say they rounded up goats, rabbits, and chickens, and they found three dead rabbits outside.

authorities say there were also about 50 pigeons flying freely throughout the house.

The building is now posted as an unsafe structure, and authorities are looking for the person who lived there.