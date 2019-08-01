Roy's Inflatable Water Slide Park offers kid friendly fun

Roy's Inflatable Water Slide Park located on Main Street in Madison, offers 8 unique waterslides for families and kids.

"I think it's a big importance especially where Madison is kind of a small town. It brings a lot of other towns together and it gives something for kids to do in the summer," said park employee, Cheyenne Stevens.

Admission is only $10, and kids can cool down from these hot summer days.

The park also offers a snack bar and ice cream stand, and an arcade.

But the park's benefits stretch out into the local community.

"I think it really does benefit cause I actually work at Subway in town as well. And I work from 12-3:30 here and I see the same customers going out to eat for dinner there. So I kinda think it brings people out of the house and makes them want to go do something other than staying at home," said Stevens.

The park is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And they are open 7 days a week until late September.

For more information you can visit royswaterpark.com.

