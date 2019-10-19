Route for new Madawaska-Edmundston bridge has been selected

Following months of discussion, the route for the proposed international bridge between Maine and Canada has been selected.

A new bridge connecting Madawaska and Edmundston is one step closer, following the U.S. General Services Administration's site selection.

Madawaska's Town Manager, Gary Picard, says the GSA publicized their final environmental study a few weeks ago, specifying in it where the international bridge and land port of entry will go.

“That talks about what the new bridge is going to be. It's going to be a five-span, I believe, steel girder bridge. It's going to have - the bridge itself will, at our request - the cities of Edmundston and the town of Madawaska have been asking for a wider bridge that would accommodate recreational traffic,” explained Picard.

The bridge will be built a foot wider on each side to provide extra space for recreational vehicles to cross more safely. It will also include a six-foot-wide sidewalk. The design of the land port of entry has also been selected.

“Although we don't know what it looks like - the building, per se - we know what the layout is going to be,” said Picard. “They chose option C. Anybody who's interested in getting more information about what that looks like, the environmental impact study is available online. The quickest way is just go to our website and there's a link at the bottom of our webpage.”

Two of the three options involved acquiring more land.

“The option that they ultimately decided acquires more land, which is - you know, some houses over on Vital Ave. One of them is tax-acquired property that we own. It's a dilapidated home anyway. And then there's two residences. One was vacant and then there's another one that somebody lives in that's going to be working with the GSA for relocation - for acquisition and relocation. And then there's McDonald's too that we now know is going to be bought,” said Picard.

Picard says the town will do everything they can in hopes the fast-food chain will remain in Madawaska.

“The loss of another 20-25 jobs for this community would be - it's just unacceptable,” said Picard. “So we have been talking with McDonald's Corporation about what - things that we can do, as a municipality, to maybe incentivize, provide them some land, a good space for them, other things, to make sure that they decide that they want to rebuild and be part of the community. They've been here for so long, they're fabric of the community.”

Picard says a section of the downtown mall is one of the sites being considered for the eatery. Construction of the new bridge isn't expected to begin until sometime in 2021.

