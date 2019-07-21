Route changes to Community Connector to take effect

Route changes for the Community Connector will take effect Monday.

The changes come after the Department of Health and Human Services moved to its new location on Maine Avenue.

Passengers can now access the facility on the Hammond Street Route.

In addition, the Maine Veterans Home will be accessed from the Mount Hope Route.

New bus shelters have been added on Corporate Drive near DHHS as well as the Davis Road.

All maps and schedules are available for download on the city of Bangor website.

Printed schedules are available throughout the greater Bangor area.