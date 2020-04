Route 3 in Bar Harbor is closed to traffic at this hour. According to the Bar Harbor Fire Department, the wind caused the top of a power pole to catch fire.

That created a chain reaction of wires coming down on to the road.

Emera Maine power crews are now on scene repairing the lines.

Route 3 is closed from the head of the island all the way to Knox Road.

Motorists are behind asked to use Route 102 instead.