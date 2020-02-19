Roundtable discussion in Bangor on free small business resources

Talking to small business owners about resources available to them was the topic of discussion at a roundtable meeting in Bangor Wednesday.

Congressman Jared Golden was there.

It took place at Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

Local small business owners, business leaders and other community members took part.

The main focus was getting the word out about the free resources, including small business development centers in the state.

Right now, there are 22 centers that offer business training and counseling.

"A lot of businesses don't even know that they exist. These are free services that can really help people successfully start a business or take one that they have and grow it,” said Golden.

"The statement that was made over and over again is that people don't know about the services that are out there and as an organization, I'm also the chair of the business partners group which is a collaboration of all the resource providers in the greater Bangor region and the reason we came together is to help promote each other,” said SarahJoy Chaples, New Ventures Maine.

Golden says his bill to expand the SBDC program just passed.

It will make more funds available for centers, including more money for marketing.

You can find about this roundtable and other resources at EMDC.org.