Rosenstein: Government transparency isn't always advisable

The man who long oversaw special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is warning against leveling public allegations against people when there's not enough evidence to prosecute them.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's comments at an event Monday come as Mueller's Russia probe winds down and there's debate about what information should be made public.

Democrats want the Justice Department to make public Mueller's findings. But Justice Department protocol is to withhold negative information about people who aren't charged.

Rosenstein says that while there's a "knee-jerk reaction" in favor of government transparency, sometimes transparency isn't advisable. He did not discuss Mueller's investigation in detail and didn't suggest his comments were about the probe.

Rosenstein was responsible for Mueller's appointment, and is expected to step down next month.