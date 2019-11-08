Rosemary Roosa plants her astronaut father's legacy at the vice president's residence

Rosemary Roosa is in Washington this week planting one of her father's "Moon Trees" at the vice president's residence. On Friday morning she planted a seed alongside Vice President Mike Pence and others that her father carried on the Apollo 14 Mission.

Rosemary Roosa is in Washington planting her father's "Moon Trees" at the vice president's residence. (Source: Gray DC)

Her father brought these "Moon Tree" seeds along with him to the Moon as part of a joint U.S. Forest Service/NASA project. Rosemary is spreading her father's legacy by planting these trees around the world.

Watch the full one-on-one interview above.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.