The future of cultivating blueberries and more will be talked about at the University of Maine at Machias Wednesday.

This year's Roque Island Lecture on Environmental Conservation is titled, "Bees and Blueberries: Where Does It Go From Here?"

It will start at 11 a.m. in the UMM Science Building, Room 102.

Pollinator Biologist Eric Venturi will present the lecture.

Call 255-1200 for more information.