Roque Bluffs father sentenced for car crash that killed his daughter

A man from Roque Bluffs driving with a suspended license has pleaded guilty to a car crash that killed his 10-year-old daughter.

47-year-old Christopher Stevenson was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and spend four years on probation.

He pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon using an Alford plea.

It means he doesn't admit to the crime, but believes there's enough evidence to convict him.

Stevenson was driving on Route 191 in Cathance Township in December of 2017.

His car went off the road and hit a tree. His daughter died at the scene.

The district attorney says Stevenson was on several prescription medications at the time of the crash.

In exchange for the plea, charges of criminal OUI and endangering the welfare of a child were dropped.

Stevenson also admitted to operating after suspension, which means he'll lose his license for a period of time.

