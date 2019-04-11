Roofing company owner charged with manslaughter in connection with worker's death

The owner of a Portland roofing company is charged with manslaughter for the dead of a worker.

Shawn Purvis is accused of knowingly violating safety standards by not having fall protection for his workers.

Alan Loignon was killed last December when he fell off a roof while working on a home in Portland.

He was employed by Purvis Home Improvement at the time.

OSHA says the business has been fined four times since 2012 for not following fall protection standards.

The company's been fined $37,000 for past infractions, which is now being dealt with by a collection agency.