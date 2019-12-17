Ronald McDonald House in Bangor celebrates 36 years of helping families

The Ronald McDonald House in Bangor reached a big milestone this week.

It opened 36 years ago on State Street.

Staffers say they've helped more than 13,000 families through the years.

They provide a comfortable place for families of pediatric patients at Northern Light to stay.

Along with bedrooms they have a big kitchen, laundry facilities, quiet seating areas, a play room and more.

They tell us their 36th birthday wish is for continued community support.

"We're 100%funded by the community, so we really rely heavily on the community. Even the little acts of kindness like stopping by and dropping off Clorox wipes, that gives our families a clean environment. Every tiny little thing adds up to this huge impact," said Rachael Severance with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Giving is easy.

You can donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities or volunteer.

Visit RMHCMaine.org to learn more.

