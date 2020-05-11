Ronald McDonald House celebrates 25 years of helping Maine families

The Ronald McDonald House in Portland is celebrating 25 years of helping families in Maine this month.

The organization is celebrating virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The nonprofit is also trying to raise $25,000 by May 26.

"We will need to stock our expansion when we open so bedside tables, lamps all of that stuff we have a house that needs to be filled and it needs to be ready for family when we are ready to welcome new families in," said Alicia Milne.

For the past 25 years the Ronald McDonald House has provided warm meals, a comfortable place to sleep, and above all, a home away-from-home for parents only a short distance from their child's care.