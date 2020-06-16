Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine to host annual Purses with Purpose

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine will host the 15th annual Purses with Purpose starting Monday, June 22nd.

This year, the Portland event will be statewide and will take place online.

The Bangor event is still scheduled to be a traditional in-person luncheon in September.

Both events will feature a silent auction, raffle, messages from past families, and a live broadcast.

Proceeds benefit RMHC Maine’s mission of providing comfort to families of pediatric patients.

“Our fundraisers are actually one of our biggest sources of income. Obviously, that's been hindered a little bit this year with the inability to do it in person, but we’re hoping people will still come through and support us virtually because it really is what allows us to serve families.”

To register for Purses With Purpose, go to rmhcmaine.org