Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine takes precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine will not allow any visitors or accept in-person donations at this time.

It's all due to coronavirus concerns.

Ronald McDonald House runs two facilities in Bangor and Portland.

Families of patients in the hospital can stay there.

There are still ways to support families while maintaining social distancing recommendations.

Officials say making a donation on their website at https://www.rmhc.org/ is just one way.

RMHC also announced today all group volunteer activities have suspended including the Guest Chef Program.