Ronald McDonald Family Room now open at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

There's a new place for families with sick children staying at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center to go.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine celebrated a grand opening of their newly renovated room.

It is located on the 8th-floor pediatric inpatient wing.

The room provides a place for families to do laundry, relax, cook food and more.

Whitney Linscott says, "Really wanted to expand our outreach to the families that couldn't necessarily leave the hospital. They stay here all the time and take care of their kids, participate in the treatment when they are on the inpatient floor. So, this provides that respite that we provide at the house without them actually having to leave the hospital."

The Ronald McDonald Room is open 24 hours a day.