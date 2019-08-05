Ron and Max: a duo that explains how to act around service animals

"He certainly is a regular dog and is treated better than most other animals around because he is with me all the time."

Max and Ron are partners who support each other day in and day out.

Ron is an Army veteran, Max is his service dog.

Ron trained Max himself with the help of Salute of Service, a non-profit that helps veterans train their own dogs.

"All veterans have issues, we all have wounds. Some are physical, some are not seen and that is where service dogs have been very good for a lot of veterans because it actually helps them live again."

Max goes everywhere with Ron and is trained to do the following tasks, deep pressure therapy, blocking and picking up objects.

But Ron says he finds many people don't know how to act around service animals in public.

"Don't talk to the dog. You can carry on with the owner but don't pay any attention to the dog because depending on the level of training some dogs may react and it's harder to get them back on focus and back on track."

"Don't offer the dog food, or treats or bribe the dog because you love dogs. Respect that that is a working dog."

Ron also says don't greet the dog before the owner.

"A service animal is a private animal. It is actually a medical device. Would you ask to touch somebodies crutches or their wheelchair? Would you want someone to touch your kid or your wife or your husband? A dog is private property, so for me, Max is my dog and that's all there is to it."

It might not always be clear if the dog is working or not.

"Service dogs and their owners or handlers are a team and the service dog is a working dog when it is out there. You won't know or not know that the dog is on duty so assume the dog is a working dog."

Service dogs are not required to wear a vest all the time, but, for Max, when his vest is on he is all buisness.

"When he is wearing his vest he is working. So it is a totally different set of rules. So he can associate when his vest goes on these are my rules, these are what I have to follow. When my jacket is off, then I can be free to do a little more."

Max is allowed just about everywhere and people are only allowed to ask two questions when going into a public area.

"Is that a service animal? And then, what is he trained to perform? But, they can't ask what he was trained for you. They just have to ask what skills has he been trained for?"

So, while out in public it is very important to respect the service dog and their handler.

"Max is your best friend? Oh, yea. My wife would tell you that too."