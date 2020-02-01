'Romance in the air' craft fair held in Brewer

Valentine's Day is approaching quickly and folks headed to Brewer Saturday to get something for their sweetheart.

Tina Morrison hosted her second 'Romance in the air' craft fair.

More than two dozen crafters and vendors from all over the state were there selling their goods.

Some of the products are made as far away as Europe.

All money raised from the event went towards a local charity.

Morrison says hosting these fairs is a nice way to give back to the community.

"Having it all in one location is a great way to have multiple people here and offer something for everybody,” said Morrison.

Morrison will be hosting another craft fair at the Brewer Eagles Club on Saturday, May 2 from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m.

