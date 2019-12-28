Rollover crash in Friendship snaps pole and sends two to the hospital

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident in Friendship just before 3 AM Saturday morning.

The rollover happened on Cushing Road.

When responders arrived they found a car on its roof with two people trapped inside.

A utility pole had been broken off and was lying in the roadway.

The driver, 43-year-old Robyn Hyler of Cushing was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, 50-year-old Michale McGuire of Cushing was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for over 5 hours.

Authorities believe speed and road conditions were factors in the crash.

