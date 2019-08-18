Rogers Farm in Old Town welcomes gardeners, families to Field Day

It's a chance to get out in the garden and learn from some of the best in the area. And the whole family's invited.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program will host a field day September 7, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Rogers Farm demonstration garden, 914 Bennoch Road, Old Town.

Activities include workshops, a new backyard hops demonstration garden, botanical crafts, Maine-grown melon taste tests, a book walk, expert tips on growing great peppers and butterfly gardens, door prizes, and more.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. No registration is required.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Garland, katherine.garland@maine.edu; 207.942.7396. More information is also online at Facebook at Rogers Farm Demonstration Garden.


