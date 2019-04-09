Rockport woman in prison for manslaughter appeals conviction

A Rockport woman who stabbed and killed a Belmont man is appealing her conviction to the state's highest court.

26-year-old Victoria Scott is serving 11 years in prison for manslaughter.

The Maine Supreme Court heard her appeal Tuesday.

Scott was convicted of kiling 43-year old Edwin Littlefield outside a home in Waldo two years ago.

Scott admitted she stabbed Littlefield in the leg multiple times during an altercation.

She claimed Littlefield attacked her and threatened her life, so she acted in self-defense.

Her lawyers also say there wasn't enough evidence to find her guilty.

