A Rockport woman has died following a crash in Rockland Friday night.

According to the Village Soup, 31-year-old Syndi Barham was driving on Limerock Street near the intersection with Oliver Street around 9:30 p.m. when the car she was driving flipped and struck two trees, before landing in a ditch.

We're told Barham swerved to avoid a coyote in the road.

Police say Barham died at the scene.

Limerock Street was closed for more than an hour as crews worked at the scene.