Rockport business helping end homelessness in the community

A Rockport business is doing its part to end homelessness in the community.

All this month Maine Sport Outfitters is collecting new, and gently used, tents and sleeping bags.

Everything will be donated to the Knox County Homeless Coalition, the only homeless organization serving Knox, Waldo, and northern Lincoln counties.

Staff say it's great to find a use for the old gear.

"The recycling aspect of it is a big deal as well,” explained Samantha Batson of Maine Sport Outfitters. “I can't imagine how many of these things end up in the trash so it's nice to see them having a second life."

Those who donate a tent in good or new condition will receive a special $20 coupon, good towards a purchase of $100 or more of any merchandise in store.

Those who donate a sleeping bag will receive $10 off a purchase of $100 or more.

Items can be dropped off at two Maine Sport Outfitters Locations:

115 Commercial St

Rockport, ME 04856

207-236-7120

24 Main St, Camden, ME 04843

207-230-1284

