Rockland woman celebrates 104th birthday

"I was born on a little island in the Province of New Brunswick. Deer Island. It's nine miles long and four miles wide."

When Vera Rose Pine was born, the first World War was still in full swing.

"How old am I now? 104."

She worked as a beautician when she was young and moved to Maine in 1953.

"I became an American citizen in 2010."

Since her husband passed away, she's lived alone in her home in Rockland.

"I like living alone, but I have a lot of help. My family comes in to help. They'll vacuum a little for me. They put up all my lights at Christmas time."

She has 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

"All the people at the pharmacy at Hannaford have sent me a card. It's beautiful."

Vera says she enjoys parties, singing and watching sports.

"Boston Red Sox! Big fan. Jason Varitek called me on my 100th birthday. I don't know if he's gonna do it this time."

And after all this time, she's got some pretty good life advice.

"I tell everyone, you live life to the fullest and you're kind to everyone. That's the best advice that I can give."

