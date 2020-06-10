Rockland to close Main Street for two nights to help businesses in the area

Rockland will test out closing down a portion of Main Street to see if it helps businesses by attracting customers and pedestrian traffic.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, city councilors voted Monday night to close down Main Street for two days later this month.

The closure will take place the evening of Friday the 19th from 5 to 11 and again on Saturday the 20th from 11 am to 11 pm.

Councilors also chose to allow Oak Street to be closed from now until October 31st so restaurants in that area can set up outdoor dining.