Rockland to allow businesses to use parking spaces for outside seating and retail

Rockland City Councilors voted this week to allow businesses to use parking spaces on Main Street to expand outdoor seating and retail areas.

Details still need to be worked out as to how to get it done.

Rockland's Main Street is part of Route 1 and is a double lane-one way street.

Traffic moves faster there than most traditional, downtown Main Streets.

The move to find more outdoor space is part of a broader campaign to make Rockland as business-friendly as possible during the pandemic, and also for the future.