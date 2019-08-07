Rockland teenager sentenced for setting fire to local garage

One of two teenagers from Rockland accused of setting fire to a garage has been sentenced to 9 months in jail.

19-year-old Hendrix Hallowell pleaded guilty last month to arson and burglary. A 17-year-old boy was also charged.

Investigators say they started a fire in a garage on Camden Terrace in May, then took off. The house was not damaged.

Both teenagers were already in jail for unrelated crimes when they were charged in that case.

No word on the juvenile's court status.