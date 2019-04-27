Rockland police officer dies following stroke

Rockland Police Department said one of its own has died after suffering a stroke Friday night.

44-year old Sgt. Matthew Lindahl of Rockport, was on the Rockland force for 23 years.

Lindahl graduated from the Municipal County Basic Police School in 1997.

According to a Facebook post from the Rockland Police Department, Lindahl served as a field training officer, a certified instructor for the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, a crisis interdiction team member, a drug recognition expert and a supervisor.

Lindahl had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

He leaves behind his wife, two children and his mother.

At this time, no funeral or service plans have been made as the family and law department continue to mourn the loss of Lindahl.