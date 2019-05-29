Rockland museum offering mime led family tours

The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland is getting the silent treatment.

Sometimes, words simply are not needed to make a lasting impression on someone of any age.

"Our education department is consistently trying to activate the gallery, so to speak, to make the galleries come to alive for visitors all ages," says David Troup.

The folks at the Farnsworth are doing just that with a new way to see their museum.

With a mime.

"An out of the box way of thinking of tours in a museum," says Troup.

Scot Cannon says in a way he's always been communicating without words.

"All through school, I had a rather severe speech problem. And I started to get involved with music."

He also learned the art of the mime and has used it to teach children in various ways through his career.

When Karen Francomano, Public Programs Coordinator at the Farnsworth, met Scot, she thought a mime might be the perfect addition to their interactive programs geared toward the whole family including the kids.

"The future of all cultural institutions depends on whether or not we can remain relevant in the lives of children," she says.

While Scot was giving us a preview of his tour, these two children, Lily and Max, immediately showed interest and it's save to say they fell in love with the Farnsworth.

"It's fun because you're acting out what's happening in a painting but the painting is still and you're actually moving," says Lily.

"It's actually like you're being the people in the painting, doing whatever they're doing and it's actually quite fun," says Max.

"It's not just the artwork. It's not just what they see but they're going to feel something else and that's going to be a memory, a physical memory of what they're looking at. That's my hope," says Cannon.

The tours which will be happening Saturdays in June. You can learn more them and about Scot and at Farnsworthmuseum.org.