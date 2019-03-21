Rockland man sentenced for standoff with police last fall

A man who caused an hours long standoff in Rockland has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

34-year old Joshua Ellis pleaded guilty last week to several charges, including causing a police standoff and operating a vehicle after his license was revoked.

Last November police were searching for Ellis because he had a warrant out for his arrest.

They found him driving on the Bog Road.

When officers approached, Ellis wouldn't get of the car and took off to his house.

He refused to come out but surrendered after a state police armored vehicle approached the house.