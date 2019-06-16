Rockland man arrested for breaking into home and threatening to kill homeowner

A Rockland man was arrested Sunday morning and is being accused of breaking into a home and threatening to kill the homeowner.

According to the Village Soup, Ahamed Mohamed Hiromge is being charged with burglary, assault, criminal threatening, operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Rockland Police Hirmoge grabbed the resident by the back of the throat, punched him in the face, and told him he was going to kill him.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Hirmoge is being held at Knox County Jail.