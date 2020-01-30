Rockland man arrested after breaking into home while holding a toddler

A Rockland man has been arrested after police say he broke into a home while holding a toddler.

29-year-old Andrew Williams has been charged with burglary, theft, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

They say he had a 2-year-old in his arms when he went into a home on Beech Street Tuesday.

Police say the tenant came downstairs when they heard a child crying.

When police arrived Williams said his case worker told him about the apartment.

He was arrested and taken to Knox County Jail.

The child was turned over to DHHS and then to a family member.

Ppolice say while Williams was in jail, someone then vandalized his apartment.

We're told Williams has a long criminal record.