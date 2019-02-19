Rockland man accused of sexually assaulting teenage boy

A Rockland man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Rockland police said the father of the 13-year-old called police on Saturday after he found text messages on his son's phone from 37 year old Richard Squires.

The father contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, which determined that the alleged assault had occurred in Rockland.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital by his parents.

After investigating, detectives arrested Squires and charged him with gross sexual assault.

Police believe that there were multiple assaults that occurred over a six-month period. Police said they have no reason to believe there are other victims.

Squires and the victim know one another, police said.

Squires was taken to the Knox County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 bail.