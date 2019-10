A Rockland man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a four year period.

64-year-old Donald Wood is charged with ten counts of gross sexual assault, eleven counts of unlawful sexual contact, and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to Village Soup, police reported the girl said she was abused by Wood from the time she was 12.

She told police the abuse continued until 2016.

Authorities say Wood has denied that the abuse took place.