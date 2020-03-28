Rockland library serving patrons amid COVID-19

Libraries across the state are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak but there are still plenty of resources that can be found online.

Folks at the Rockland Public Library are hosting a number of online events during this time of social distancing.

Kids and their families can enjoy story time with Patty King through their Facebook and YouTube pages.

They've also posted a STEM video for kids where they made M&M Catapults.

On Friday, they shared one celebrating Women's History Month.

We spoke with staff to find out what's coming up this week at the library.

"If staff is able to come in, we will be doing virtual story times on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings,” said Shane Billings of the Rockland Public Library. “We're going to do some more book reviews with staff, just talking about what we're reading. And, we have a special thing next week here at Rockland Public Library, where two of my colleagues, Patty and Jesse, are going to do a virtual tour of the library. So, that should be super cool and something our patrons will be able to access by our Facebook and YouTube account."

Staff say they are there answering calls, fielding emails, and responding to messages on Facebook.

They say two of the best ways to stay engaged is by accessing their website.

There you can also find easy access to their online library, which allows you to check out eBooks and digital audio books.

For more information visit: www.rocklandlibrary.org.

