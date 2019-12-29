Rockland kids get to celebrate New Years Eve early

The Coastal Children's Museum in Rockland had their New Year's Eve party a little ahead of schedule this Saturday.

The party gave kids a way to celebrate the new year without staying up too late, with a mock countdown to noon and special sparkling apple cider.

Kids could even make their own masks and twirlers for arts and crafts.

Museum staff said it was a nice way for kids to feel included in a holiday usually meant for adults.

"I think it's a great way for families to bond a little bit more,” says Lindsay Neubeck, the program coordinator. “It's kind of a holiday that's catered to more the adult side of things, staying up late, having people over, but this way it feels special to the kids, where they're like "This is my own New Years. This is fantastic."

You can see more of the museum's upcoming activities at coastalchildrensmuseum.org.

