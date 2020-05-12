Rockland coucil set to close sections of downtown to vehicular traffic

Rockland is moving forward with a plan to close a section of downtown to vehicle traffic in June to make room for more human traffic.

According to the Village Soup, city councilors voted Monday night to give the city manager authority. The idea is to close down the streets to provide easier access to shops and restaurants.

The city will consult with a task force before making any final decisions.

The paper reports that the plan was scaled back, following concern from some local businesses that closures with negatively impact their operations.

The current proposal will block vehicle access on Main Street from Park Street to Glover's Passage.