Rockland closing vehicle traffic on Main Street this weekend to support businesses

In an effort to attract customers to Downtown Rockland during the pandemic, the City is experimenting with closing Main Street to vehicle traffic.

The idea is to encourage more pedestrian traffic, while providing more space to stay socially distant.

They are trying it out this weekend to see how well it goes over before continuing it again.

A few local business owners say they are excited about the idea.

"I believe if everyone is keeping safe and keeping apart it should be fine. It could help our cafe a lot. It could anything on Main Street really," said Nikki Gray from Brass Compass Cafe.

"I think it's going to do well. And this is just a start so we'll have to see if people are ready for it and we're hoping we'll get people tonight that will enjoy all of this. And we'll see what happens going forward.," said Nina Galante from Seagull Cottage.

Main Street will be closed until 11 Friday night.

It will also be closed Saturday from 11 in the morning until 11 at night.