Rockland business owner objects to Main Street closure plan

A Rockland business owner is concerned about the city's plan to shut Main Street down to vehicles.

The plan, approved May 11th by the city council, closes Main Street to all vehicles through the month of June. Businesses and restaurants will be allowed to operate outside.

Jonathan Tardiff owns the Estate Jewelry Emporium. He says the plan does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will force people to walk further. Tardiff also say most of the restaurants do not open until dinner time. What's more, he feels that closing the street to vehicles will have a chilling effect on impulse buying.

"You've got galleries here that have some very high-end paintings. When people want to pick up said painting, they're pulling their car up front for that large ticket item, they're not going to carry it on their shoulder a mile down the street." Tardiff said. "People that may want to sell gold, or a chest of sterling flatware, they're not going to hike that a half a mile."

Tardiff also worries that emergency vehicles would be delayed because of tables and displays in the street would be in the way.

