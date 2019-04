A Knox County Elementary School will be closed Monday following a break-in Saturday morning.

According to R-S-U 13'S facebook page, the nurse's office at the South School in Rockland was broken into and medications were stolen.

We're told the school sustained damage to doors and windows.

R-S-U 13 says the entire South School campus including Pre-K and Alternative Education will be closed Monday for repairs.

Rockland Police are investigating.