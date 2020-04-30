Rockland City Council to decide on closing downtown streets in June

The Rockland City Council is trying to decide if they will close the downtown to vehicle traffic in June.

The Village Soup reports, that would allow merchants to bring their products to be sold outside.

The idea is not to draw in big crowds but to let businesses have more space while trying to meet distancing requirements.

If approved, Main from Park to Summer streets would close for the entire month of June.

They're set to discuss the proposal at their agenda-setting meeting.

That's scheduled for Monday at 5:30.