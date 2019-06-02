Rock the House happens in Portland

It was home away from home for people at the second annual rock the house event at Thompson's point in Portland.

The free event celebrated homes recognizing every roof over your head represents different things for different people.

Guests explained the dynamics of homes and what home fits your best need in a competitive housing market.

"We think it's so important that everyone has a little place that they can call their own,” says Jessica Rice, the Town, and Country marketing manager. “So, we are always working with our mortgage department to try to find that right space so that people can afford to be in the spot that they really like to be in."

The cast of Maine cabin masters were there to sign photos and autographs for attendees.

